Battle of the Bays: Packers kick off final month of regular season against Buccaneers

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3rd. It begins a stretch of facing four teams from the NFC in the final five regular season games.

According to Packers.com, the Packers are 31-21-1 against the former divisional foe in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason. From 1977-2001, Green Bay and Tampa Bay were in the NFC Central, playing multiple times a season each year except for in 1977 and 1987 when they faced each other once and they did not play during the strike-shortened season of 1982. Green Bay has won both of the past two meetings, including the last game at Lambeau, a 35-26 win in 2011.

Next week, the Packers start a run of three road games in the next four weeks with a trip to Cleveland. It is the first time since 2009 that Green Bay will finish the regular season with three of the final four games taking place on the road.