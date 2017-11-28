College Football Playoff rankings: Unbeaten Wisconsin Badgers No. 4

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 28: Vince Biegel #47 of the Wisconsin Badgers uses Paul Bunyan's Axe to chop down the goal post after a win of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 28, 2015 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 31-21. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MADISON — Clemson is No. 1, followed by Auburn, Oklahoma and Wisconsin in the last College Football Playoff rankings before the semifinals are set by the selection committee on Sunday.

Alabama fell from No. 1 to fifth after losing to Auburn, and Georgia was sixth. Miami slipped after taking its first loss of the season last week from No. 2 to seventh, just ahead of Ohio State at eighth.

Each of the top four teams plays a conference title game this Saturday against another top-10 team, creating potential play-in playoff games. Clemson faces Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship; Auburn and Georgia play for the Southeastern Conference title; Wisconsin faces Ohio State for the Big Ten title; and Oklahoma faces No. 10 TCU for the Big 12 title.

