Detective quickly arrests suspect after TCF Bank on 76th in Greenfield robbed
GREENFIELD — A suspect was quickly arrested after a robbery at the TCF Bank on S. 76th Street in Greenfield Tuesday, November 28th.
It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the bank near 76th and Forest Home.
According to police, a detective in the area apprehended the suspect near the bank, after a foot pursuit. The 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested without incident.
No one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
42.964272 -88.008100