Detective quickly arrests suspect after TCF Bank on 76th in Greenfield robbed

GREENFIELD — A suspect was quickly arrested after a robbery at the TCF Bank on S. 76th Street in Greenfield Tuesday, November 28th.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the bank near 76th and Forest Home.

According to police, a detective in the area apprehended the suspect near the bank, after a foot pursuit. The 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested without incident.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.