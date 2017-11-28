Giving Tuesday: Concordia student who’s a veteran, cancer patient gifted with a comfort dog

MEQUON — On Giving Tuesday, November 28th, a student and Concordia University were given something more valuable than money.

Kadee Knapper is a Concordia student, who is also a veteran and cancer patient. On Tuesday, she was given a comfort dog to help her through her treatment process.

The dog, which would normally cost in the range of $15,000, was donated by a veteran support service in Minnesota, and much of the costs to care for the dog will be covered by donations made by fellow Concordia students and professors.

