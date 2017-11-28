Jordy Nelson unveils #MyCauseMyCleats which support Jockey Being Family

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson unveiled on Tuesday, November 28th some special cleats he’ll wear that support the cause “Jockey Being Family.”
About Jockey Being Family Foundation (from website)
The Jockey Being Family® Foundation, Ltd., is a 501(c)(3) private charity that believes every child deserves to grow up knowing he or she will spend a lifetime as part of a loving family. Founded by Jockey International Chairman and CEO Debra S. Waller, the Foundation was created to strengthen adoptive families through post-adoptive services by funding national and local adoption-related nonprofit organizations.