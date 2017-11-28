× More Wisconsin counties file lawsuits against drug makers

MILWAUKEE — Another 20 Wisconsin counties have filed lawsuits accusing pharmaceutical companies of causing the nation’s opioid overdose epidemic.

The counties’ lawsuits announced Tuesday are similar to the complaints filed earlier this month by 28 other counties in the state. They allege that the makers of prescription painkillers engaged in deceptive marketing campaigns to sell their products.

Two thirds of Wisconsin’s counties have now filed lawsuits.

Named in the complaints are Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and subsidiaries of the companies. All have denied the allegations in the Wisconsin lawsuits and others across the country.

The lawsuits seek unspecified monetary damages from the companies.