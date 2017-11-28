New life for Northridge? Penzeys owner transfers Boston Store property to City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Could it mean new life for Northridge Mall?

FOX6 News has learned Penzeys Spices owner William Penzey is transferring ownership of the former Northridge Mall Boston Store property to the city of Milwaukee.

It is expected to be used for redevelopment into light industrial space.

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, who represents the area, said in a statement the move allows the city to begin marketing the property for redevelopment as soon as early 2018.

“None of this would be happening if not for the generosity and thoughtfulness of Bill Penzey,” Alderwoman Lewis said in the news release. “Penzey’s is a great community partner, and I am looking forward to more development at Northridge and across Granville. We have been building toward a future of revitalization in Granville that picked up steam with the great work of the charette earlier this year, and this move allows us to pivot in a new direction and one that can be the catalyst in bringing in some key initial projects and growth. It’s very exciting.”

The city’s redevelopment plan for the Granville area calls for converting the former mall into light industrial space, along with developing a public plaza with neighborhood-oriented stores and restaurants near the northwest corner of W. Brown Deer Rd. and N. 76th St.