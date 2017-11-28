Omar Wixson accused of robbing woman at Elm Grove group home for elderly patients

ELM GROVE — 25-year-old Omar Wixson of Milwaukee faces a criminal charge of armed robbery, repeater for allegedly stealing from a residential group home for elderly mentally disabled patients in Elm Grove.

According to the criminal complaint against Wixson, he and one other person entered the residential group home shortly before midnight on Monday, November 13th. A witness told police Wixson and the second suspect were both wearing ski masks — and appeared to have firearms.

The complaint indicates the witness was placed on the floor “and heard one of the suspects trying to rip their 60 inch Sony Television off the wall.” While one suspect was doing that, the second person “placed a foot on (the witness’) back and the gun against her head.” The witness told police “she heard one of the suspects state that they would not hurt her.”

Before Wixson and the second suspect fled the scene, they found the witness’ wallet and removed $545, credit cards, a cell phone and identification.

The witness was able to describe the type of vehicle Wixson and the second suspect drove off in.

About five hours after the Elm Grove robbery, Milwaukee police stopped Wixson and arrested him for an outstanding warrant. A search of the vehicle he was driving turned up “two fake handguns.”

Officials were also able to recover fingerprints tied to Wixson from the television that was stolen.

If convicted, Wixson faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.