Police: Driver sought after fleeing traffic stop in Elm Grove, causing crash

ELM GROVE — Elm Grove police are attempting to locate the driver who caused a crash after fleeing from officers early Tuesday morning, November 28th.

According to police, officers originally stopped the suspect vehicle around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Bluemound Road and Elm Grove Road.

Elm Grove police identified the driver as 38-year-old Trever Thompson Jr. of Milwaukee.

After Thompson identified himself to officers, he fled from officers in his vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop Thomas, who continued to drive erratically through parking lots. After officer’s stopped chasing Thompson Jr. he continued at a high rate of speed eastbound on Bluemound Road — eventually crashing his vehicle into a second, non-involved vehicle in the 12100 block of Bluemound Rd.

Thompson Jr. fled from officers on foot and is still at large.

If you know the whereabouts of Trevor Thompson Jr. please contact the Elm Grove Police Department, 262-786-4141.