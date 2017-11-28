Police investigate shots fired incident near Marquette campus; 1 suspect sought
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Police Department are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Monday, November 27th near campus.
It happened around 5:40 p.m.
A witness reported that an unknown suspect fired four or five shots into the air from a black handgun before walking westbound on W. Wells Street and out of the area.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident.
If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-1911.
All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:
- Walk in pairs or groups, being aware of your surroundings at all times.
- Use the LIMO and safety patrol services provided by MUPD. Call (414) 288-6363 for Student Safety Patrol escorts.
- During evening hours watch for the LIMO with strobe lights patrolling the perimeters of campus; the driver may ask if you want a ride or want to request a walking escort.
- Make sure someone knows when you leave and when to expect you back.
- Do not become distracted by talking on your cell phone or listening to music through headphones at a high volume.
- Travel on well-lit, busy streets and avoid walking through alleys and parking lots.
- Be aware of places along your path of travel that could conceal a criminal (shrubbery, building recesses, etc.). Avoid or keep a distance from these areas whenever possible.
- Take note of suspicious vehicles, especially those that appear to be circling the block or driving unusually slow. If you observe a suspicious vehicle, relay its description and location to MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.
- If you think someone is following you, cross the street, head for a well-populated, well-lit area and contact MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.
- If you plan to drink, do so in moderation to avoid putting yourself in a position of increased risk.
- If approached, give up your property.
43.040239 -87.942893