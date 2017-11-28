Pres. Trump says ‘we will take care of it’ following North Korea’s latest missile launch, offers no details

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the United States will “take care of it” following North Korea’s latest missile launch.

Pres. Trump told reporters Tuesday that “it is a situation that we will handle.”

The White House said earlier that Pres. Trump was briefed on North Korea’s ballistic missile launch early Wednesday local time, its first in two months. Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Pres. Trump “was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea.”

The Pentagon says it detected and tracked a single North Korean missile launch and believes it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

At the time of the launch, Pres. Trump was in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.