“Shot over $20:” 30 days in HOC for man convicted in connection with shooting at store

MILWAUKEE — The third of three people charged in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Jamie Greer, who was shot near 24th and Hopkins on April 1st, and was able to tell investigators that the shooting “was over $20,” has been sentenced. Greer died on April 8th, just days after the shooting. The aspiring chef left behind his wife and eight children.

20-year-old Melvin Aldridge in July pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery. On Tuesday, November 28th, he was sentenced to serve 30 days in the House of Correction. A second charge was dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

The other two men were sentenced in September and October.

35-year-old TonyMcCaskill-Johnson was sentenced to serve nine years in prison, and five years extended supervision after pleading guilty in September to one count of second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

19-year-old Javerius Walton-Smith was sentenced to seven months in the House of Correction after pleading guilty in September to misdemeanor battery as party to a crime. One other charge was dismissed.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 1st, police responded to the area near 24th and Hopkins for a shooting. The victim was found on the floor inside a store with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was able to tell investigators that he was “shot over $20.” The victim said “they thought we took $20 from them.”

Investigators interviewed a witness, who indicated on the afternoon of the shooting, he went to Mother’s Food and Liquor to purchase beer. While in line, waiting to pay for his items, they were behind Javerius Walton-Smith. Eventually, the witness said Walton-Smith began accusing him of picking up a $20 bill that Walton-Smith said he accidentally dropped onto the floor. The witness said he denied picking up any money.

After they left the store, the witness said he was walking when Walton-Smith drove up with Melvin Aldridge. The witness said Walton-Smith continued to accuse him of stealing money, and said the store manager was willing to show them surveillance video. The witness and the shooting victim agreed to walk back to the store to watch the video.

At the store, the complaint indicates the video was played, and the witness said the video did not show him bending down to grab any money. Walton-Smith then made a phone call, and prosecutors say he told Aldridge to “go to his truck and get his gun.” Aldridge then left the store, returning a short time later. The witness said Walton-Smith indicated “no one was leaving the store until he got his money back.”

According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Aldridge standing by the entrance to the store until a physical fight broke out. Eventually, the complaint says McCaskill-Johnson walked into the store with Walton-Smith’s mother.

The complaint states that Walton-Smith was “out of control” at this point. The witness said the shooting victim pushed Walton-Smith back, and McCaskill-Johnson grabbed the shooting victim by his neck, and both the witness and shooting victim fell to the ground. Then, the complaint says Walton-Smith began striking the witness in the face. Aldridge then ran from his post at the door, and began striking the witness. As he was being hit, the witness said he heard Walton-Smith say “I want it all. Go through his pockets.” Then, there was a gunshot.

The witness told investigators he saw McCaskill-Johnson place the gun in his waistband after the shooting. He then ran from the store, along with Walton-Smith and Aldridge.

Walton-Smith and McCaskill-Johnson were identified by the witness via a photo lineup.

McCaskill pleaded guilty on Monday, September 11th to second degree reckless homicide. He is expected to be sentenced on September 29th.