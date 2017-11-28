× “Toys for Tots” collection at Lambeau Field set for Sunday, December 3rd

GREEN BAY — The Packers’ annual Toys for Tots collection will take place Sunday, December 3rd, at Lambeau Field prior to the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers noon game.

According to a press release, fans attending the game will have the opportunity to donate new, unwrapped toys for distribution to needy children in the area through the U.S. Marine Corps. Cash donations will be accepted as well.

U.S. Marines will be stationed around the Lambeau Field parking lots to collect donations prior to the beginning of the game.

The total amount of toys and cash collected will be announced during the game’s second half.

The Toys for Tots collection at Lambeau Field is a part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the Packers’ all-encompassing community outreach initiative, which includes the Green Bay Packers Foundation, appearances made by players, alumni, coaches and staff, youth football outreach, cash and in-kind donations, Make-A-Wish visits, and community events.