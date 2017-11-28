“Very rare” snowy owl, found outside We Energies’ building, being cared for at Wisconsin Humane Society 🦉

MILWAUKEE — Officials at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center are caring for an injured snowy owl, after they were contacted by We Energies on Tuesday, November 28th.

According to WHS officials, the owl was located outside the We Energies’ building downtown. They noted that it is “a very rare bird” to see in the Milwaukee area, and they’re seldom at the rehab center.

The owl is dehydrated and weak, and he’ll undergo a thorough examination including X-rays, as officials fear he may have a broken foot.

After the exam, they’ll have a better idea as to his prognosis.

WHS officials noted that on Giving Tuesday, donations are being matched until midnight — and that money also assists with the care of animals at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. “Every donation makes a huge difference,” they said.

CLICK HERE to make a contribution.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video