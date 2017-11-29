× 20-year-old woman taken to hospital via Flight for Life after 2-vehicle crash in Town of Greenbush

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Two people are hurt following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Greenbush, in Sheboygan County. It happened on County Road A at County Road AP on Wednesday, November 29th.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old woman was traveling west on Country Road A and an 18-year-old man was driving north on County Road AP, when the two collided. Both are from the Town of Greenbush.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies located the 20-year-old woman unresponsive and trapped in her vehicle. She was transported to Theda Clark in Neenah by a Flight for Life helicopter.

The 18-year-old male driver was not injured.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Elkhart Lake First Responders, Glenbeulah and Elkhart Lake Fire Department’s, Orange Cross Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and Flight for Life.