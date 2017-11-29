Best ways to read to kids: What books are appropriate for different age groups?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Books are a great learning tool for kids -- but are parents reading them the proper materials? Rebecca Michelsen of Penfield Children's Center joins Real Milwaukee with some age=appropriate reading materials and the benefits of reading together.

The holidays are an excellent time of year to spend time with family. This means quality time with little ones of all ages. November is National Family Literacy Month and an excellent time to take advantage of these special moments by giving one of the best gifts you can give: reading.

Studies show that early exposure to reading will improve a child's grades later on in school. Penfield Children's Center is working to ensure children throughout Milwaukee have the literacy skills necessary for success.