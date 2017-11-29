× Country Spring Hotel undergoing “extensive renovation,” to be renamed in 2018

PEWAUKEE — The operators of Country Springs Hotel announced on Wednesday, November 29th that the hotel will be going through an “extensive renovation” and be renamed The Ingleside Hotel in spring 2018.

Officials said in a news release the renovations will start with all ballrooms and meeting space, the lobby with a new coffee shop, all guest rooms, then the food and beverage outlets and the courtyard. During the renovation, the hotel will remain open.

Stephen Zanoni, COO of SilverTree Hospitality, a division of Burwell Enterprises, and the General Manager of The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club issued this statement in the news release:

“The property has a strong history and many unique assets, including a first-class location and over 40,000 sq. ft. of meeting space. Our goal is to build on that uniqueness and create a convention, wedding and leisure destination for the entire upper Midwest.”

For more information on the changes coming, you can visit theinglesidehotel.com.