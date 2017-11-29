Enjoy the holidays and check out elaborate light displays in Lake Geneva

MILWAUKEE -- With Thanksgiving behind us -- it's full steam ahead into the Christmas season. Carl is exploring the many different events and activities you can check out in Lake Geneva, or in this case, on the lake.

Lake Geneva offers the perfect activities for visitors of any age! Whether you seek adventure, the arts, or want to connect with nature, the list of things to do in Lake Geneva are endless! On the land, visit adventure parks, festivals, fairs, hiking & biking trails, museums, try a round of golf, go horseback riding, explore ski hills, cruise across snowmobiling trails, go zip lining and much more! On the water, experience a romantic boat cruise, a private fishing charter, take the family parasailing, or rent a boat for a memorable day on the water. In the wintertime, besides skating and ice fishing, spending the day at the spa is a great way to take your mind off the weather and rejuvenate! From families to girlfriend getaways to golf outings – Lake Geneva has a plethora of activities for all!