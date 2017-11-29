Coats for Kids collection event: First 200 cars get 2 ticket vouchers to Disney on Ice show

WAUKESHA — Join FOX6 Weather Experts Rob Haswell, Tom Wachs and Stephanie Barichello at Steinhafels in Waukesha (I-94 and Hwy F) for a special FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event on Tuesday, December 5th.

Rob, Tom and Stephanie will broadcast live during FOX6 News at 4, 5 and 6, plus we’ll collect coats from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. that evening. The first 200 people to come through our drive-thru donation line between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and donate at least four (4) coats, will get a pair of (2) ticket vouchers to see Disney on Ice: Dream Big, coming to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this February (while supplies last).

No need to park or get out of your car – just drive on up. Our volunteers will unload your donation from the backseat or trunk of your car, then hand you your vouchers, and you’ll be on your way! It’s quick, it’s easy, and you’ll be making a real difference for kids right here in southeast Wisconsin.

We’ve been lucky with the winter weather so far this year, but you know those freezing temps are coming our way soon. So as we head into this season of giving, please take a look through your closet and donate any slightly used winter coats. All sizes are needed for little kids and big kids alike. Thank you for helping us keep kids warm, one coat at a time.

Happy holidays!