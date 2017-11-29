Gas station employee accused of staging armed robbery while working a no-show for arraignment

GLENDALE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of staging an armed robbery while working at a gas station in Glendale.

26-year-old Bianca Coleman of Milwaukee was due in court Monday, November 27th for an arraignment — and did not show up. She faces one count of theft of movable property (greater than $5,000 to $10,000) as party to a crime, one count of criminal damage to property as party to a crime, and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Prosecutors say Coleman told Glendale police in late October two masked men pulled out a gun and robbed the gas station of cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. She thought surveillance video was destroyed, but investigators were able to take a closer look.

“Why would you do something so stupid?” asked Melissa Olson, store manager.

Investigators say Coleman called 911, claiming two masked men walked into the BP gas station on Port Washington Road in Glendale. According to court documents, Coleman said while she worked behind the counter, the men pointed a gun at her and stole more than $500 in cash, $5,000 worth of cigarettes and close to $2,000 in lottery tickets.

“Money was missing, cigarettes were missing. It was a mess,” Olson said.

Coleman said before the suspects left, they destroyed store surveillance cameras — but Olson knew something was off.

“You could tell it was a set-up,” Olson said.

The store owner and police were able to retrieve surveillance video. What they saw blew them away.

“He does have footage of her stealing Lotto tickets, of them coming in the door. She’s kind of smirking when they come in. Opens the drawer,” said Olson.

Investigators say there were no guns and no signs of resistance. Instead, the video showed a store clerk helping the criminals.

“If you’re going to do the crime, you’ve got to do the time,” Olson said.

Coleman was arrested and charged with theft.

“I hope she sits in jail and actually has time to think about what happened,” said Olson.

Police were working to identify the two other suspects. The store manager said they were also investigating whether Coleman is also connected to previous lottery ticket thefts at the BP gas station.