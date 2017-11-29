Getting creative with spaghetti squash: Here’s a recipe for a low-carb Pad Thai

MILWAUKEE -- Spaghetti squash can be swapped in for pasta in just about any dish. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to use it to make a tasty Pad Thai.
Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai
Ingredients for stir fry:
- 1 medium spaghetti squash
- Shredded chicken from the breasts of 1 rotisserie chicken
- 1-2 tbsp sesame oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup diced onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 can bean sprouts, drained
- 3 green onions chopped, half of that set aside for garnish
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro for garnish
- ¼ cup chopped peanuts for garnish
- Lime wedges for serving
Ingredients for sauce:
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes (can use less if you don’t like spicy)
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp natural peanut butter
- 1 tbsp grated ginger
- ½ lime, juiced
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut ssquash in half length-wise and scrape out the seeds. Place squash cut side down on baking sheet. Bake for 40 minutes. Let cook and use a fork to pull apart strands of the squash. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together all the sauce ingredients and set aside.
- Pour sesame oil into pan/wok and cook onions and garlic until translucent. Add chicken until warm. Set aside.
- Crack eggs into hot pan/wok and scramble eggs until cooked through. Remove and set aside.
- Pour prepared sauce in same pan/wok and bring to a simmer for 1 minute. Add in the squash noodles and green onions. Gently combine until squash noodles have absorbed most of the sauce. Add in the onions, garlic, chicken, eggs, and bean sprouts. Toss to combine.
- When finished, serve dish and garnish with peanuts, cilantro, green onions, and lime.