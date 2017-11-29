Getting creative with spaghetti squash: Here’s a recipe for a low-carb Pad Thai

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Spaghetti squash can be swapped in for pasta in just about any dish. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to use it to make a tasty Pad Thai.

Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai

Ingredients for stir fry:

1 medium spaghetti squash

Shredded chicken from the breasts of 1 rotisserie chicken

1-2 tbsp sesame oil

2 eggs

1 cup diced onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can bean sprouts, drained

3 green onions chopped, half of that set aside for garnish

¼ cup chopped cilantro for garnish

¼ cup chopped peanuts for garnish

Lime wedges for serving

Ingredients for sauce:

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp red pepper flakes (can use less if you don’t like spicy)

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 tbsp grated ginger

½ lime, juiced

Directions: