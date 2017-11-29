Joan Jett & The Blackhearts to perform Admirals post-game February 10th

MILWAUKEE — Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Famer, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are coming to Milwaukee! The Milwaukee Admirals announced Wednesday, November 29th the group will perform live from the Summerfest Stage at the Panther Arena following the team’s game on February 10th against the San Antonio Rampage.

The show, courtesy of Toyota, Lee Jeans, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, and Coors Light, was made possible by the Milwaukee Admirals and Summerfest. The two teamed up to bring live music to the Summerfest Stage during the 2018 Milwaukee Admirals Concert Series.

“With this new partnership, both organizations will continue to enhance the fans experience on and off the ice, from special offers and promotions on Twitter and Facebook, to Winning Wednesdays, and much more,” a news release from the Admirals says.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. — it was previously scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. start. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes will be available for just $20. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket and will go on sale at a future date.

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team’s office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

According to the news release, this is the second show the team has announced in the 2018 Admirals Concert Series. Country Music Stars Brothers Osborne will perform post-game on January 19.