Milwaukee Co. sheriff's deputy stops 20-year-old man from jumping off Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — A deputy with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office stopped a man from jumping off the Hoan Bridge on Wednesday morning, November 29th.

Officials say just before 10:00 a.m., deputies responded to a call about a disabled vehicle in the southbound lanes of the bridge at the arches. Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed a man getting in and out of his vehicle.

As a deputy approached, the man exited the car again and lunged toward the bridge wall in an attempt to jump over the side. Officials say the deputy was able to stop him, secure him to the ground and place him in handcuffs.

Other deputies arrived within a minute to help get the 20-year-old man into a squad car and take him to a mental health facility.