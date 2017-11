Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is investigating what it says is the death of a six-week-old girl at a residence near 47th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee.

MCMEO responding to the death of a 6-week-old infant in the 4700 blk of W. Oklahoma. Autopsy tomorrow - no further information to be released. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 29, 2017

The Milwaukee Police Department indicates the infant is seven weeks old.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, November 30th.