Online video gamers heard gunshots in Kansas killings

WICHITA, Kan. — A Houston man playing video games in an online group says he and others heard the gunshots that hundreds of miles away killed a Kansas man and his mother this past weekend.

Three to four players, including one from Canada, were playing online Saturday night when one of them and his mother were shot. The Wichita Eagle reports the gamers could hear, but not see, each other.

Among the players that evening was 23-year-old Cody Ha, who lived with his 62-year-old mother, Huong Pham, in Wichita.

Playing online from Houston was Ha’s friend Ashley Martinez. Martinez says he and the other gamers heard popping noises so loud it hurt his ears under the headphones.

When they called Ha’s number, they could hear his phone ringing.