Packers' Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams to sign autographs for Salvation Army

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers’ players Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Montravius Adams will be supporting the Salvation Army on Monday, December 4th, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., by signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations.

To help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals for 2017, fans are asked to donate a minimum of $20.

According to a press release from Packers officials, Packers players have been signing autographs for visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday evenings this holiday season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during the autograph signings, which will double the amount the Salvation Army receives during the five signing events, up to $50,000.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is an important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community, as many of the organization’s programs operate only because of the money received through Red Kettle donations. All proceeds raised go towards aiding needy families, seniors, and the homeless in Green Bay.

December 4th, at 6:00 p.m.: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Montravius Adams

December 11th, at 6:00 p.m.: TBA

December 18th, at 6:00 p.m.: TBA

For more information on the Salvation Army of Brown County, visit www.sagreenbay.org.