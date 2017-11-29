× President Trump promises more sanctions against North Korea

WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump says he’s spoken with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) about North Korea’s latest missile test.

President Trump is promising more penalties against the North, which said it successfully fired a “significantly more” powerful, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile early Wednesday.

Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

A White House statement about the phone conversation says Trump made clear “the determination of the United States to defend ourselves and our allies.” President Trump also “emphasized the need for China to use all available levers to convince North Korea to end its provocations and return to the path of denuclearization.”