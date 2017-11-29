Watch: Driver speeds away during traffic stop, leaving bag of weed in officer’s hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELM GROVE -- One man is facing a pair of felony charges -- and it all began with an illegal U-turn. The whole thing was recorded on an officer's dash camera.

Early Tuesday morning, November 28th, an Elm Grove police officer trailed a black Acura on Bluemound Road. The driver slowed down, and then swung a U-turn from the right lane, right in front of the cop.

The officer pulled over 39-year-old Trevor Thompson. According to court records, the officer could see a half-gallon sized bag of weed on the floor in the backseat. Police say Thompson admitted it was marijuana and handed the bag to the officer.

The dashcam video shows Thompson then took off -- leaving the officer holding the bag.

Police chased Thompson in a dizzying pursuit through the parking lots of a Target and Starbucks, before he eventually got back onto Bluemound.

In the process, he hit another car and pulled over once more near 121st Street. This time, getting out of the car and running off.

While one group of officers chased Thompson, others searched his car and recovered more marijuana -- about 315 grams all together.

Thompson appeared in Waukesha County Court on Wednesday, November 29th. The court commissioner noted Thompson has one previous drug conviction but it was in 1996, leading her to set a lower bail amount of $10,000.

Elm Grove police say Thompson turned himself in at the police station on Wednesday.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of about 10 years in prison.