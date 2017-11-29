Young boy donates his change to Beaver Dam police K-9 fund

BEAVER DAM — Beaver Dam police K-9’s received a special donation — and visit — from a young boy with big dreams!

According to Beaver Dam police, “future Officer Kleyten” is interested in different agencies patches — and pooches, of course. While visiting the Beaver Dam Police Department Tuesday night, November 28th, Kleyten donated his change to the BDPD K-9 fund and got to hang out with some officers.

It turns out, one of the officers on duty, Officer Hall, also has a passion for collecting patches. Pictures captured show Officer Hall sharing his collection with Kleyten at the station.

Kleyten was all smiles when it was time to meet one of the police K-9s; he also tried on a police belt complete with a radio.

PHOTO GALLERY

“Thank you Kleyten for your continued support!” said the Beaver Dam Police Department.

It’s safe to say Kleyten has a bright future ahead of him!