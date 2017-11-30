× 61-year-old bicyclist seriously hurt after being struck by driver in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — A 61-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Germantown.

Officials say the victim was struck at Country Aire Drive and Mequon Road.

According to Germantown Fire Department, upon arrival authorities found the victim in the roadway. He was conscious but extremely confused.

Officials say he was transported by a Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Trauma Center with serious injuries.