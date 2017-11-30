× Ald. Zielinski wants harassment training for city workers: “Everyone deserves a safe workplace”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski, who is a candidate for mayor, is introducing a resolution about sexual harassment in the City of Milwaukee.

The resolution tells the director of the Department of Employee Relations to create a policy to put city employees through sexual harassment training.

“Everyone deserves a respectful and safe workplace. This is a common sense resolution that will ensure our high standards are reflected with each employee’s behavior,” Zielinski said in a news release.

The proposal is expected to be heard by the Finance and Personnel committee in December.

Zielinski announced on November 29th that he’s running for mayor.

A spokeswoman for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued this statement: