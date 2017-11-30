LIVE: Ribbon cutting for the Winter Jubilee at the new Titletown District in Green Bay

“Amazing, undefeated season:” Gov. Walker asks fans to wear red in support of Wisconsin Badgers 🏈

November 30, 2017

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 30: Alec James #57 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts to a sack during the third quarter of a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker has issued a proclamation encouraging the people of Wisconsin to wear red on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd in support of the Wisconsin Badgers college football team.

The Badgers play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday for the 2017 Big Ten Championship title.

“After an amazing undefeated regular season, the Badgers are set to bring home the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night,” said Governor Walker in a news release. “I’m asking Wisconsin’s Badger fans to wear red this Friday and Saturday to show our support and cheer them on as they go for their biggest win so far this year. Go Badgers!”