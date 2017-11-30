× “Amazing, undefeated season:” Gov. Walker asks fans to wear red in support of Wisconsin Badgers 🏈

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker has issued a proclamation encouraging the people of Wisconsin to wear red on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd in support of the Wisconsin Badgers college football team.

The Badgers play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday for the 2017 Big Ten Championship title.

“After an amazing undefeated regular season, the Badgers are set to bring home the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night,” said Governor Walker in a news release. “I’m asking Wisconsin’s Badger fans to wear red this Friday and Saturday to show our support and cheer them on as they go for their biggest win so far this year. Go Badgers!”