× Badgers’ Paul Chryst 2017 consensus Big Ten Coach of the Year; Fumagalli Best Tight End 🏈

MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers’ Paul Chryst, the head football coach, has been named 2017 consensus Big Ten Coach of the Year!

Additionally, Troy Fumagalli has been named Best Tight End in the Big Ten.

Third straight 10+ win season

Second straight Big Ten West title

First 12-0 start in school history Paul Chryst is consensus Big Ten Coach of the Year. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/h3hLEec0oc — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 30, 2017

Best Tight End in the Big Ten Troy Fumagalli. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/3HSJBwk7po — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 30, 2017

When you win Big Ten Freshman of the Week a conference record 8x, you've had a pretty good debut season. Congrats to Jonathan Taylor#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/FuRLInYl9R — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 30, 2017

The Wisconsin Badgers remain unbeaten — and face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

They beat Minnesota 31-0 last weekend.

Clemson is No. 1, followed by Auburn, Oklahoma and Wisconsin in the last College Football Playoff rankings before the semifinals are set by the selection committee on Sunday.

Alabama fell from No. 1 to fifth after losing to Auburn, and Georgia was sixth. Miami slipped after taking its first loss of the season last week from No. 2 to seventh, just ahead of Ohio State at eighth.

Each of the top four teams plays a conference title game this Saturday against another top-10 team, creating potential play-in playoff games. Clemson faces Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship; Auburn and Georgia play for the Southeastern Conference title; Wisconsin faces Ohio State for the Big Ten title; and Oklahoma faces No. 10 TCU for the Big 12 title.