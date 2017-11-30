× Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek 3 suspects in armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a November 16th strong armed robbery that happened near 34th and Oklahoma on the city’s southwest side.

Officials say the three male suspects approached the 19-year-old female victim around 2:00 p.m. that Thursday. They pushed her, demanded her car keys, and attempted to take her vehicle. The suspects then fled on foot without obtaining anything.

Surveillance video from a nearby Milwaukee County Transit System bus captured the suspects after the crime. It’s important to note the crime did not take place on the bus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.