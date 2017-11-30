× “Checking the sewer:” Police say fake utility worker distracted elderly woman; items stolen from her home

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are warning residents after items were stolen from an elderly woman’s home after a man showed up at her door, pretending to be a utility worker.

According to police, the woman, who lives near 92nd and Lincoln, reported that the man rang her doorbell and told her he needed to check the sewer system. She led him into the basement, and ran the water in the sanitary tub for about 20 minutes at the man’s request. While this was happening, a second person entered the woman’s home and stole valuables upstairs.

The man who rang the doorbell has been described as a white man, between the ages of 50 and 55, standing about 5’10” tall and weighing between 200 and 220 pounds. Police say he did not have any identification to indicate he was associated with a utility company.

Police noted that unfortunately, they periodically receive similar reports from residents.

They asked that you remember that legitimate utility workers generally drive vehicles with utility company markings that are familiar to you and legitimate workers usually wear identification and/or clothing with company markings that are familiar to you. Additionally, utility companies often provide advance notice when they have to make a visit to your residence or they visit your residence at your request. An unexpected visit by a utility worker should be considered unusual. Don’t let people in your house unless you are completely comfortable with who they are and why they are at your residence. If you are unsure, tell the utility worker to wait outside and call the utility company to verify they sent a worker to your residence (and call the utility company using a phone number you have, not one provided by the utility worker). You can also call your local police department if you believe the utility worker is attempting to scam you or commit a crime.

If you have any information that could help police find the suspects in this case, you’re asked to give them a call.