Developing: Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle has resigned

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle has resigned, FOX6 News has learned.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors officially approved Dargle as the Milwaukee County Parks director in November of 2013. He served as the interim director since May of that year.

I regret to hear of the resignation of @CountyParks Director John Dargle, who oversaw the launch of our successful beer gardens and worked dilligently to improve trails and parkways. He put up with a lot and delivered a lot. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors. — Deanna Alexander (@CntySupDeanna) November 30, 2017

It was unfortunately announced internally less than an hour ago. It is true. We are on the hunt for a new #Milwaukee County Parks Director. I wish John all the best! https://t.co/YBKwizSwtz — Deanna Alexander (@CntySupDeanna) November 30, 2017

Dargle previously served as the head of the Fairfax County Park Authority, which is an accredited and nationally-respected park system that serves more than one million residents of Fairfax County, Virginia. As director of the Park Authority, Dargle was responsible for a $65 million operating budget and a $50 million capital budget.

In Milwaukee County, he replaced Sue Black, who was known for her enthusiastic promotion of the parks and led the county to a Gold Medal Award.