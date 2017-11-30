Developing: Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle has resigned
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle has resigned, FOX6 News has learned.
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors officially approved Dargle as the Milwaukee County Parks director in November of 2013. He served as the interim director since May of that year.
Dargle previously served as the head of the Fairfax County Park Authority, which is an accredited and nationally-respected park system that serves more than one million residents of Fairfax County, Virginia. As director of the Park Authority, Dargle was responsible for a $65 million operating budget and a $50 million capital budget.
In Milwaukee County, he replaced Sue Black, who was known for her enthusiastic promotion of the parks and led the county to a Gold Medal Award.