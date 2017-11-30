× “Fabulous human being:” Mom, son, Bears’ fans, enjoy magical encounter with Aaron Rodgers in Chicago

CHICAGO — Actions taken by Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers on a cold, Saturday evening in November in Chicago are being appreciated even by Bears’ fans!

According to WGN, on November 12th, during the weekend that featured the Packers-Bears game at Soldier Field, Julia Nicoll and her 11-year-old son Peter took the train out to Chicago from Mount Prospect, Illinois to look at holiday decorations. They were standing at a streetlight when Peter realized it was Rodgers who was waiting at the stoplight with them!

Julia told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that she didn’t believe Peter at first, but then she asked Rodgers “are you…?” and he said “I am.”

Rodgers then introduced himself to Peter and said he was out enjoying the lights before dinner. He asked Peter sports questions, and Peter apologized for being a Bears fan. Rodgers told Peter not to be sorry though. He said Peter lives in Chicago, so he should be a Bears fan.

According to WGN, some other fans recognized Rodgers, so Julia and Peter said goodbye and continued walking. Then, Rodgers surprised Julia and Peter by catching up to them and talking to them like old friends. They walked with Rodgers for another 15 to 20 minutes along Michigan Avenue.

“He was asking me questions that most people would think, ‘why would Aaron Rodgers care?’ It was so amazing. It was really something, I have to say. It still is,” Julia told the Press-Gazette.

Once they officially said goodbye to Rodgers, Julia and Peter went to Macy’s — where they spotted a woman in Packers gear. Excitedly, they told this woman what just happened to them, and the woman just patted Julia’s arm.

She was Packers running back Ty Montgomery’s mom!

After that night, Julia said she hasn’t been able to stop talking about meeting Aaron Rodgers. She shared a photo of Rodgers with Peter on Facebook to spread the word.

“I’m not bragging that I met him. That’s just pure luck. I’m sharing with the world what a fabulous human being Aaron Rodgers is,” Julia told the Press-Gazette.