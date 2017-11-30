Free admission: Visits with Santa Claus and Gnorman the Gnome, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Santa Claus is a popular guy this time of year, but how familiar are you with Gnorman the Gnome. Both guys will make an appearance this Sunday at the Boerner Botanical Gardens. Carl spent the morning previewing the Holiday Gift Fair.

About Holiday Gift Fair (website)

Free event admission

Visits with Santa Claus and Gnorman the Gnome

Unique, high quality gifts for sale from area artists and businesses

Musical entertainment

Children’s crafts from FBBG

Special holiday brunch available from Zilli Hospitality at regular price*

Fun for the whole family!

Toys for Tots drive in the lobby Nov. 1st — Dec. 3rd**

Event takes place in the Visitor Center and is open to the public.

This December the Friends of Boerner offer you a chance to skip the holiday shopping mall madness and enjoy a relaxed morning with Santa and FBBG’s own take on a holiday market– filled with gift ideas for your loved ones ranging from the quirky to the sublime.

* Zilli’s special holiday brunch will be available in the adjoining Garden Room. Brunch reservations can be made by calling 414-409-3959 or online at http://www.zillihospitalitygroup.com/boerner-restaurant

**Get a coupon for $10 off your brunch table with donation of a new, un-wrapped toy!

For more information, call 414-525-5661 or email swarran@fbbg.org