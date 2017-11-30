× Harley-Davidson Motor Company is hiring, starting pay is $15.50/hour

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Motor Company is hiring.

A news release indicates the motor company is looking to fill positions with temporary full-time hours and potential overtime wages starting at $15.50. Those wages increase based on experience.

The available positions include:

Entry-level machine operators

Assemblers

Fork lift operators

Experienced CNC machine operators

Harley-Davidson says the positions require a passing score on a basic skills assessment and the ability to pass a drug test and physical. Past manufacturing experience is a plus.

If you are interested in a job at Harley-Davidson, you’re encouraged to call 414-342-9787 to schedule time to come in, or call 711 if hearing impaired.