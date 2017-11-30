× Honoring Rosa Parks: MCTS will keep a seat open, headlights shining on December 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will keep a seat open and the headlights shining on its entire fleet on Friday, December 1st. It a way to pay tribute and honor the life of Rosa Parks and her contribution to equal rights.

Parks was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 1, 1955. Her small act of civil disobedience led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling that outlawed segregation on public transportation.

Every bus in the MCTS fleet will have a seat reserved in honor of Rosa Parks. The sign features a picture of her on the bus and one of her famous quotes: