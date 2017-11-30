Jim Nabors, Gomer Pyle on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ dies at 87

Posted 11:50 am, November 30, 2017, by , Updated at 12:29PM, November 30, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 24: Jim Nabors waves to the crowd during the Indianapolis 500 parade on May 24, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

HONOLULU — Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle on TV’s “The Andy Griffith Show,” has died.

Nabors died peacefully at his home in Hawaii on Thursday with his husband, Stan Cadwallader, at his side. He was 87.

Cadwallader says Nabors’ health had been declining for the past year. His immune system also was suppressed after he underwent a liver transplant about 20 years ago.

Nabors became an instant success when he joined “The Andy Griffith Show” in the early 1960s.

The character of Gomer Pyle, the unworldly, lovable gas pumper who would exclaim “Gollllll-ly!” proved so popular that in 1964 CBS starred him in “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”

Nabors’ operatic voice also made him a favorite in Las Vegas and other showplaces.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 25: Jim Nabors attends the 2014 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 2: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actors Jim Nabors (L) and Andy Griffith arrive at the ‘CBS At 75’ celebration at the Hammerstein Ballroom November 2, 2003 in New York City. This special event commemorates CBS Network’s 75th anniversary.(Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

Related stories