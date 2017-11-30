Lyft driver opens fire after attempted armed robbery near Brookfield Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- One person was taken into custody and three others are still being sought by Brookfield police following an attempted armed robbery of a Lyft driver that happened late Wednesday night, November 29th.

According to police, a Lyft driver had picked up four passengers at a motel in the Town of Brookfield and drove them to the area of Brookfield Square. Upon arrival in the area of Brookfield Square, the driver stated he heard a metallic sound and looked in the rear-view mirror and stated he observed one of the four passengers holding a handgun.

The Lyft driver pulled over and exited the vehicle when all four passengers also exited the vehicle in the lot of Brookfield Square. The Lyft driver, who was armed with his own handgun, stated he fired four rounds at the suspects as they fled across the parking lot.

Officers were able to apprehend one of the four suspects.

The three suspects that are still being sought were described as black males, approximatley 20 years old, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.