"More than 1,000 saved:" HAWS to receive 10 more dogs as 10th dog meat farm closes in South Korea 🐶

WAUKESHA — Officials with the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha will once again save the lives of dogs from the South Korean meat industry.

HAWS, which received five dogs in July, saved from a dog meat farm, will receive an additional 10 animals on Monday, December 4th.

HAWS has partnered with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and Humane Society International (HSI) as an “Emergency Placement Partner,” to assist in the rescue of these dogs.

This blog posts from from Wayne Pacelle of HSUS, details the continuing efforts of the “End Dog Meat campaign.”

In a news release, HAWS officials noted the animals are coming from the 10th dog meat farm closed as a result of the HSUS/HSI efforts. According to HAWS officials, “dogs at these farms live in deplorable conditions, with little care, until they are slaughtered. But, since efforts began, more than 1,000 dogs have been saved and transported to partner shelters — where they are finding loving, forever homes.”

HAWS officials on Thursday, November 30th shared photos of some of the dogs received this past summer, who are now living the good life in Wisconsin: