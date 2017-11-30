Oak Creek-Franklin School District taking steps toward drug testing students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK/FRANKLIN -- Random drug testing high school students; it's a proposed policy change up for debate in the Oak Creek-Franklin School District. On Thursday, November 30th, parents weighed in during the first public meeting on the topic.

A change like this would impact nearly 75 percent of the student body at Oak Creek High School. While it's still in the early phases, it would also come at a cost.

Oak Creek-Franklin Superintendent is addressing the potential policy change to add random drug testing. First public hearing for parents to voice their opinions. pic.twitter.com/6WZEvS829r — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) December 1, 2017

"I'm very interested in learning both sides because I am undecided at this point," said Gail Green, Oak Creek High School parent.

Green said she's certain she wants a safe environment for her ninth-grade son, but undecided on the thought of random drug screens.

"I don't really have a strong stance one way or the other yet. I think drugs are an issue with our high school, but I don't know if that's the right use of resources," said Green.

The proposed change would impact student-athletes, any student involved in activities, or any student who applies for a parking permit.

"If you're going to choose to be a part of athletics and activities, if you are going to park in the parking lot, you have to sign the form -- and if you choose not to sign the form, you are ineligible for those things," said Oak Creek-Franklin School District Assistant Superintendent Dan Unertl.

The draft policy says up to 25 percent of all designated students would be tested annually, and it would come at a cost of up to $10,000 every school year.

"The purpose of the policy is not to catch and punish kids. The purpose of the policy is to create a culture and climate in value that this is not what it means to be an Oak Creek Knight, and therefore, this is kind of how we check and verify that that's happening," said Oak Creek-Franklin School District Superintendent Tim Culver.

District officials say it's about teaching young people there are consequences, while parents, like Green, are eager to start the discussion.

"If things continue to escalate, just like in the community as a whole, I'm concerned for Oak Creek in general, not just the high school," Green said.

The drug tests would be in the form of urine samples. Thursday's meeting would be the first public hearing. There will be another opportunity to voice opinions next week.

If this ultimately passes the board, it would take effect next year.