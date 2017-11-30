× Occupied homes in Watertown hit by burglar(s) overnight

WATERTOWN — Watertown police are investigating after four homes were burglarized overnight. Police say the suspect(s) quietly entered the homes, which were occupied, and stole valuables including purses, keys, cash and phones.

Police say the burglaries occurred in the 1100 block of Center Street, 1100 block North 2nd St, 1100 block Prospect Avenue, and 700 block North Water Street. The homes were hit sometime between 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 29th and 4:00 a.m. Thursday, November 30th.

According to police, in each of the burglaries the exterior doors were unlocked. Officials say the suspect(s) did not venture far into the homes to obtain valuables.

Watertown police are asking for help from residents who may have recently seen prowlers within their yards. In addition, police are asking anyone in the area with home security cameras to check their recording in this time period to see if they may have recorded any potential suspects.

If you have any information related to these burglaries, you’re asked to contact Watertown police at 920-261-6660 or provide information anonymously by using Tip-411 found on the department web site www.watertownpolice.com.

Police are reminding all residents to lock their doors at night to prevent easy access into their homes, including service doorways into the garage, and exterior doors accessing the garage. Police say leaving a light on is also a good deterrent to this type of crime.

Any suspicious activity seen in your neighborhood should be reported to police.