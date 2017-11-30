× Officials: Sheboygan man leads police on 125 mph chase because he was late for work

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 25-year-old Sheboygan man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase — reaching speeds of 125 mph — and reportedly told police he did it because he was late for work.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, November 22nd, a deputy set up stationary radar and tracked 25-year-old Zachary Aschenbach, traveling at speeds topping 120 mph on I-43 in Sheboygan. A chase was ensued; the deputy’s squad reached 125 mph before losing sight of Aschenbach.

The criminal complaints states Aschenbach eventually crashed, leaving approximately 215 feet of skid marks before coming to a stop on an exit ramp. Officials say upon arrival to the crash scene, the vehicle was still warm and the keys were still in the ignition — but Aschenbach had fled.

Aschenbach was eventually found and taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, Aschenbach told police he was speeding because he was “going to be late for work and lose his job.”

Zachary Aschenbach has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer. If convicted, he faces a $10,000 fine and up to three years behind bars.

It’s unclear if Aschenbach still has a job with his employer.