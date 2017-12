× All lanes blocked on I-43 SB at Racine Avenue in Waukesha Co. due to crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY — All southbound lanes on I-43 are closed at Racine Avenue (County Y) due to a traffic accident.

At this time, traffic is able to pass using the right shoulder.

CLICK HERE to monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cams