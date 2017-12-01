Caught on camera: Police seek to ID 4 suspects in burglary on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public for their help in identifying four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary that happened in the neighborhood near 12th and Bruce on Saturday, November 25th.

The suspects arrived in a distinct pickup truck between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. The driver’s door is darker than the rest of the truck and there is a vertical stripe on the tailgate. The four suspects stole a trailer with snowmobiles and a 1984 Porsche. The Porsche has since been recovered.

Officials noted that two of the suspects are wearing reflective construction vests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.