Coach McCarthy: QB Aaron Rodgers could be back on practice field Saturday

GREEN BAY — He’s been stretching and rehabbing with his teammates for weeks. But now, Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is indicating quarterback Aaron Rodgers could begin a “trial return” to practice on Saturday, December 2nd.

McCarthy: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers could begin a "trial return" to practice on Saturday. 📰: https://t.co/1F91Gpfo7h pic.twitter.com/0jgoEdlyh5 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 1, 2017

According to Packers.com, Coach McCarthy said Rodgers got a workout on Friday.

“Absolutely. I think it’s a big deal when you see your leader out there, definitely,” McCarthy said. “The guys have been watching him work here the last couple weeks. You also have to be in tune with the trial return mode…but it would be great to have him out there.”

Rodgers was seen for the first time since surgery on his collar bone working out inside the Hutson Center back on November 15th.