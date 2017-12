× Fond du Lac firefighters rescue woman from Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac firefighters rescued a woman from Lake Winnebago Friday afternoon, December 1st.

Authorities said just before 2:00 p.m. the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue team found an SUV in the lake a short distance from the shore. The woman was treated and taken to a hospital.

Fond du Lac police were at the scene for traffic control and security.